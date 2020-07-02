Global  

3-Story Building Collapse Sends People Scrambling For Cover In Brooklyn: ‘I Thought It Was An Explosion’
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:12s
One person suffered minor injuries, but neighbors breathed a sigh of relief knowing it could have been much worse.

CBS2's John Dias reports.

