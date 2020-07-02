3-Story Building Collapse Sends People Scrambling For Cover In Brooklyn: ‘I Thought It Was An Explosion’ Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:12s - Published 7 minutes ago 3-Story Building Collapse Sends People Scrambling For Cover In Brooklyn: ‘I Thought It Was An Explosion’ One person suffered minor injuries, but neighbors breathed a sigh of relief knowing it could have been much worse. CBS2's John Dias reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Related news from verified sources



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Exclusive Video Shows 3-Story Building Collapse In Brooklyn



The collapse sent people scrambling for cover and dodging debris. As CBS2's John Dias reports, crews are still busy trying to figure out what happened. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:23 Published 6 hours ago Officials Investigating Cause Of Brooklyn Building Collapse



A building collapsed in Brooklyn on Wednesday, and surveillance video shows several people running for their lives; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:49 Published 13 hours ago