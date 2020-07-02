Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Charmsquad Designs shows how to be stylish and safe while wearing a face mask
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 04:06s - Published
Charmsquad Designs shows how to be stylish and safe while wearing a face mask

Charmsquad Designs shows how to be stylish and safe while wearing a face mask

For more information about Charmsquad Designs (347) 444-1111 or visit www.charmsquad.com

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Residents evacuate homes after floods hit eastern Thailand [Video]

Residents evacuate homes after floods hit eastern Thailand

Desperate residents evacuated their homes after flash hit eastern Thailand following heavy rain. Footage shows locals struggling through the deluge that left their village submerged in knee-deep..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:24Published
Visualization Shows How Masks Stop Spread of COVID-19 [Video]

Visualization Shows How Masks Stop Spread of COVID-19

Researchers found without a mask, sneezes and coughs can travel over 8 feet. With a mask, the distance droplets travel is dramatically reduced, with some mask materials cutting it down to just a few..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:19Published
Suncare 101 for the Whole Family [Video]

Suncare 101 for the Whole Family

No matter what your day may entail or the weather, it's always important to wear SPF on both your face and body to help protect skin from the sun's invisible ultraviolet (UV) rays. Time spent outside,..

Credit: LifeMinute.tv     Duration: 02:00Published