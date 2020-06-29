Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Andrew Strauss praises Ben Stokes’ 'cricket intelligence' ahead of West Indies Test
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Andrew Strauss praises Ben Stokes’ 'cricket intelligence' ahead of West Indies Test

Andrew Strauss praises Ben Stokes’ 'cricket intelligence' ahead of West Indies Test

Former England captain and Director of Cricket for the ECB Sir Andrew Strauss, has backed Ben Stokes as interim England captain ahead of the return of international Test cricket in England.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

England captain Joe Root to miss first Test against West Indies, Ben Stokes to lead side

As cricket makes its way back amid the coronavirus pandemic, England's Test captain Joe Root will be...
DNA - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ben Stokes set to captain England while Joe Root attends birth of second child [Video]

Ben Stokes set to captain England while Joe Root attends birth of second child

Ben Stokes will captain England for the first time in next week’s opening Test against the West Indies, taking over from regular skipper Joe Root as he takes time out for the birth of his second..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Ben Stokes looks to continue aggressive approach England captain | Oneindia News [Video]

Ben Stokes looks to continue aggressive approach England captain | Oneindia News

Ben Stokes looks to continue aggressive approach England captain

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:02Published
Ben Stokes eyes “positive” approach to England captaincy [Video]

Ben Stokes eyes “positive” approach to England captaincy

Ben Stokes has vowed to captain England with the same attacking instincts that have made him one of the most exciting players in international cricket. Stokes is increasingly certain to earn a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published