Andrew Strauss praises Ben Stokes’ 'cricket intelligence' ahead of West Indies Test
Former England captain and Director of Cricket for the ECB Sir Andrew Strauss, has backed Ben Stokes as interim England captain ahead of the return of international Test cricket in England.
Ben Stokes set to captain England while Joe Root attends birth of second childBen Stokes will captain England for the first time in next week’s opening Test against the West Indies, taking over from regular skipper Joe Root as he takes time out for the birth of his second..
Ben Stokes looks to continue aggressive approach England captain | Oneindia NewsBen Stokes looks to continue aggressive approach England captain
Ben Stokes eyes “positive” approach to England captaincyBen Stokes has vowed to captain England with the same attacking instincts that have made him one of the most exciting players in international cricket. Stokes is increasingly certain to earn a..