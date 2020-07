Teams and support staff will be spread throughout three resorts.

The NBA will be paying Disney $150 million to finish out the last three months of season there.

The NBA pays $150 million to finish three month season

STADIUMS THIS FALL.DISNEY ALWAYS COSTS MORE IFYOU’RE FROM OUT OF STATE.OPERATING THE THREE-MONTCOMPLETION OF THE NBA SEASON ATDISNEY WORLD WILL COST THELEAGUE MORE THAN $150 MILLION.22 TEAMS PLUS SUPPORT STAFF WILLBE HOUSED IN THREE RESORTS.

THELEAGUE HAS ARRANGED FOR SEVENPRACTICE COURTS AND IS PLAYINGGAMES AT THREE ARENAS DURING THEQUARANTINE.

IT IS ALSO PROVIDINGMEALS, DAILY CORONAVIRUS TESTINGAND OTHER MEDICAL SUPPORT,SECURITY, TRANSPORTATI