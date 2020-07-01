Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump: We're doing very well in dealing with Covid-19 crisis
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Donald Trump: We're doing very well in dealing with Covid-19 crisis

Donald Trump: We're doing very well in dealing with Covid-19 crisis

US President Donald Trump has praised his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Trump said his government were "doing very well", despite the US recording over 131,000 deaths.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump's re-election campaign selling T-shirts with 'Nazi'-like symbol

Donald Trump's re-election campaign selling T-shirts with 'Nazi'-like symbol Donald Trump's re-election campaign is selling merchandise bearing a symbol awkwardly reminiscent of...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Mike Tyson partied with Donald Trump and '19 girlfriends' in birthday party

Mike Tyson partied with Donald Trump and '19 girlfriends' in birthday party Mike Tyson celebrated his 30th birthday with a massive bash that Donald Trump was invited too at his...
Daily Star - Published

Joe Biden tops Donald Trump in fundraising for second straight month

Donald Trump still likely has a significant cash-on-hand advantage heading into the final four months...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Court Gives Publisher Of Tell-All Book By President Trump's Niece The Go Ahead...For Now [Video]

Court Gives Publisher Of Tell-All Book By President Trump's Niece The Go Ahead...For Now

The tell-all book that President Trump and his brother, Robert Trump have been trying to block is closer to being published. On Wednesday, a New York court lifted the temporary restraining order..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30Published
Tired Of Being Yelled At, Briefers Buried Russian Intel In Reports They Knew Trump Wouldn't Read [Video]

Tired Of Being Yelled At, Briefers Buried Russian Intel In Reports They Knew Trump Wouldn't Read

President Donald Trump has denied being briefed about Russians offering bounties to Taliban militants to kill US and coalition troops. But according to CNN, that claim is disputed by multiple people..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Donald Trump Calls Black Lives Matter Mural a ‘Symbol of Hate’ [Video]

Donald Trump Calls Black Lives Matter Mural a ‘Symbol of Hate’

Donald Trump Calls Black Lives Matter Mural a ‘Symbol of Hate’ On Wednesday, President Donald Trump denounced New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s recent support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM)..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published