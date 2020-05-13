Global  

Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi among stars demanding government helps live music industry
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi among stars demanding government helps live music industry

Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi among stars demanding government helps live music industry

Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi, and Rita Ora are among the stars calling on the U.K. government to assist those working in the live music industry in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

