Vanilla Ice to Perform Concert in Texas Despite COVID-19 Surge Rapper Vanilla Ice, best known for his song, “Ice Ice Baby,” is set to perform in Texas on Friday.

His decision to go ahead with the 2,500-capacity concert comes amid a recent surge in the state’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“The Independence Day Throwback Beach Party” will take place at Emerald Point Bar & Grill, a venue on the shores of Lake Travis.

Although the establishment has a large outdoor entertainment space, it’s technically classified as a restaurant, meaning it’s allowed to remain open.

In a post to Instagram, Vanilla Ice spoke about the importance of happiness and music, saying that we “can’t live in a bubble.” Vanilla Ice, via Instagram He then assured that the concert would be safe because everyone would be social distancing and wearing a mask.

