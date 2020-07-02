Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vanilla Ice to Perform Concert in Texas Despite COVID-19 Surge
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Vanilla Ice to Perform Concert in Texas Despite COVID-19 Surge

Vanilla Ice to Perform Concert in Texas Despite COVID-19 Surge

Vanilla Ice to Perform Concert in Texas Despite COVID-19 Surge Rapper Vanilla Ice, best known for his song, “Ice Ice Baby,” is set to perform in Texas on Friday.

His decision to go ahead with the 2,500-capacity concert comes amid a recent surge in the state’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“The Independence Day Throwback Beach Party” will take place at Emerald Point Bar & Grill, a venue on the shores of Lake Travis.

Although the establishment has a large outdoor entertainment space, it’s technically classified as a restaurant, meaning it’s allowed to remain open.

In a post to Instagram, Vanilla Ice spoke about the importance of happiness and music, saying that we “can’t live in a bubble.” Vanilla Ice, via Instagram He then assured that the concert would be safe because everyone would be social distancing and wearing a mask.

Vanilla Ice, via Instagram

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Vanilla Ice going ahead with Texas concert: 'We didn't have coronavirus' in the '90s'

Rapper Vanilla Ice is set to perform at a 2,500 capacity concert in Texas on Friday despite a recent...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Independent




Tweets about this

TheOnlyAksport

Aksport RT @EW: Ice cold: Vanilla Ice will perform for thousands in Texas, where coronavirus cases are surging. "We didn't have coronavirus" in 199… 36 seconds ago

DarnellaFrazie2

Darnella Frazie RT @CNN: Rapper Vanilla Ice is set to perform Friday at a Fourth of July celebration in Austin, Texas, despite the current Covid-19 surge i… 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Vanilla Ice Holding July 4th Concert In Texas Despite Rising Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Vanilla Ice Holding July 4th Concert In Texas Despite Rising Coronavirus Cases

A loophole in COVID-19 restrictions in Texas allows for some concerts and entertainment events to be held before thousands of people and that is how performer Vanilla Ice is set to hold a July 4th..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:54Published
Vanilla Ice holding concert Friday [Video]

Vanilla Ice holding concert Friday

Vanilla Ice is under fire for planning to hold a concert with more than 2,500 people this Friday in Austin, Texas.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 00:37Published
The 7:34 - July 2, 2020: Are You Ready For Big Outdoor Celebrations? [Video]

The 7:34 - July 2, 2020: Are You Ready For Big Outdoor Celebrations?

Vanilla Ice announced on Instagram that he plans to hold an outdoor Independence Day throwback concert in Austin, Texas tomorrow, Jason DeRusha reports (11:39). The 7:34 - July 2, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 11:39Published