Dolphin's Surfing the Set

Occurred on July 1, 2020 / Kalbarri, Western Australia, Australia Info from Licensor: Jacque's Point is a 'world-class' left-hander and is arguably the best left-hand point break in Western Australia.

Yesterday was an incredible day of surfing with the surf running at 15-20 ft faces.

This footage is unique with 4 dolphins being seen taking off deep on the point and then 5 jumps likely one from each and then we see the same four dismount the wave and head back out for more.