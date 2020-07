MFD to address brown figurine incident

WITHIN THE HOUR, WE EXPECT TOLEARN THE RESULTS OF AMILWAUKEE FIRE DEPARTMENTINVESTIGATION.

EARLIER THISWEEK WE TOLD YOU ABOUT A BROWNFIGURINE FOUND HANGING AT AFIRE STATION.

OUR TONY ATKINSIS OUTSIDE M-F-D'S TRAININGACADEMY WHERE A NEWSCONFERENCE WILL BE TAKINGPLACE SOON.NEARLY FIVE MONTHS AFTERLEARNING ABOUT THE INCIDENT,THE MILWAUKEE FIRE DEPARTMENTIS EXPECTED RELEASE THERESULTS OF ITS INTERNALINVESTIGATION HERE AT THE FIREACADEMY GYM.((VO)) SUNDAYNIGHT, FIRE OFFICIALS WENTPUBLIC WITH THE INFORMATIONFOR THE FIRST TIME - SENDINGOUT A NEWS RELEASE THAT SAID ABROWN FIGURINE HANGING FROM ASMALL PINK RIBBON HAD BEENFOUND AT A MILWAUKEE FIRESTATION IN MID-FEBRUARY.DEPARTMENT LEADERS SAID SAYTHEY'VE IDENTIFIED THE PERSONWHO BROUGHT THE FIGURINE IN TOTHE STATION.

THEY ALSO SAIDTHEY'VE THEY IDENTIFIED OTHERSWITHIN THE DEPARTMENT WHO WEREMADE AWARE OF THIS, OR SHOULDHAVE BEEN AWARE BUT DIDN'TACT.

THOSE INCLUDES PEOPLE INTHE RANK OF LIEUTENANT,CAPTAIN, BATTALION CHIEF ANDDEPUTY CHIEF.

THE MILWAUKEEBROTHER HOOD OF FIREFIGHTERSPUT OUT A STATEMENT THAT SAYSIN PART, "WE SHOULD BE BETTERTHAN THIS." ALDERMAN BOBBAUMAN HAD THIS TO SAY EARLIERTHIS WEEK... ((SOT)) BobBauman, Alderman "Whats moredisturbing is the first wehear about it is three or fourmonths later." ((TONY ATKINSLOOKLIVE)) THE FIRE DEPARTMENTSAID ON SUNDAY THEY DON'TBELIEVE THE PERSON WHO DIDTHIS DID SO WITH RACIST INTENTAND DID NOT TARGET ANYONE WITHTHE FIGURINE THE FILING OFINTERNAL CHARGES IS EXPECTEDTO BE ANNOUNCED THIS AFTERNOON.THE NEWS CONFERENCE IS AT 1O'CLOCK AND WE'LL STREAM ITLIVE ON THE TMJ4 FACEBOOK PAGE.REPORTING AT THE FIRE ANDPOLICE TRAINING ACADEMYTONY ATKINS, TMJ4 NEWS.