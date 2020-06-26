Florida hits record 10,000 COVID-19 cases in a day
[NFA] Florida shattered records on Thursday when it reported over 10,000 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase in the state since the pandemic started, according to a Reuters tally.
Jillian Kitchener has more.
