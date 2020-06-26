Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida hits record 10,000 COVID-19 cases in a day
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Florida hits record 10,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

Florida hits record 10,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

[NFA] Florida shattered records on Thursday when it reported over 10,000 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase in the state since the pandemic started, according to a Reuters tally.

Jillian Kitchener has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Florida reports record spike of 10,000 new cases in 24 hours

Florida, with 21 million residents, has reported more new daily coronavirus cases than any European...
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comNaturalNews.com


Florida Shatters One Day Coronavirus Record, 8,942 New Cases In One Day

Florida has shattered its record for the number of new coronavirus cases in a 24 hour period.
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comNPR


Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida

Coronavirus cases set a single-day record high Thursday as Florida's infections continue to rise. The...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NPR




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Thinks Coronavirus Will ‘Disappear’ [Video]

Trump Thinks Coronavirus Will ‘Disappear’

During an interview with Fox Business, President Donald Trump talked about how he thinks the coronavirus will go away even as states around the country are seeing a record number of cases each day.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:27Published
US Coronavirus Cases Hit A New High [Video]

US Coronavirus Cases Hit A New High

The US surpassed its highest single-day total of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Health departments recorded a combined total of more than 36,000 new coronavirus cases. The previous single-day..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Only Two US States Saw Fewer New COVID-19 Cases Last Week [Video]

Only Two US States Saw Fewer New COVID-19 Cases Last Week

Statistics show the US hasn't managed to get a grip on the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. CNN reports only two US states saw a drop in new coronavirus cases compared to last week -- Connecticut..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published