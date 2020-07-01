Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Will Smith Reacts To Jada Pinkett Smith & August Alsina Dating Rumors
Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Will Smith Reacts To Jada Pinkett Smith & August Alsina Dating Rumors

Will Smith Reacts To Jada Pinkett Smith & August Alsina Dating Rumors

Will Smith reacts to Jada and August romance rumors.

Kanye reference an old Drake rant.

Plus - Cardi B reveals new tattoo.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Jada Pinkett Smith denies August Alsina's claim that Will Smith gave blessing for affair

As if the Smiths weren’t already having the craziest week ever, after Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden...
Lainey Gossip - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineTMZ.comAceShowbizContactMusicJust JaredSOHHHipHopDX


August Alsina Finally Confirms Jada Pinkett Smith Romance Rumors: “I Actually Sat Down W/ Will – He Gave Me His Blessing”

August Alsina Finally Confirms Jada Pinkett Smith Romance Rumors: “I Actually Sat Down W/ Will – He Gave Me His Blessing” R&B singer August Alsina has finally come clean on Jada Pinkett Smith dating rumors. The popular...
SOHH - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Watch: Khia Rips Lil Wayne, Tekashi 6ix9ine Confesses To Freddie Gibbs Shooting, Troy Ave Challenges Joe Budden

Watch: Khia Rips Lil Wayne, Tekashi 6ix9ine Confesses To Freddie Gibbs Shooting, Troy Ave Challenges Joe Budden The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on August Alsina‘s...
SOHH - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trending: Jada Pinkett Smith denies claims she had affair with August Alsina, Sia becomes a grandmother and Cardi B denies steal [Video]

Trending: Jada Pinkett Smith denies claims she had affair with August Alsina, Sia becomes a grandmother and Cardi B denies steal

In case you missed it here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:09Published
'Absolutely not true': Jada Pinkett Smith denies August Alsina's romance claims [Video]

'Absolutely not true': Jada Pinkett Smith denies August Alsina's romance claims

Jada Pinkett Smith has denied August Alsina's claims they had a relationship with the blessing of Jada's husband Will Smith.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:45Published
August Alsina Says Will Smith Gave His Blessing For Sexual Relationship With Jada Pinkett Smith [Video]

August Alsina Says Will Smith Gave His Blessing For Sexual Relationship With Jada Pinkett Smith

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:35Published