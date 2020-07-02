Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp comforts bullied teen on TikTok

“Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp hasalways been outspoken against bullying.In 2017, he even penned a “rant”about the harmful behavior, noting thatbullying “does not need to exist”.“To the bullies and you know who you are: So afterthinking about all of those great things in your life,why do you have to make another person’s life bad?”.Recently, Schnapp came to the defenseof a TikTok user who made a video aboutgetting bullied at the grocery store.“A bunch of thin, pretty girls were following me atthe grocery store.

I could hear them laughing,” TikTokuser fleur_fairy explained in a vulnerable video.“I felt cute and confident … then I noticed theywere laughing at me.

They were making fun ofmy arms and legs.

They called me awful names,so I left the store crying.

I AM ENOUGH”.Fleur_fairy’s video, which has morethan 219,000 likes, received plenty of supportivecomments — including one from Schnapp.“That’s so funny cuz ur so pretty anyway sono need to even worry about what they say when youknow it’s lies,” Schnapp commented on the video.“Thank you for your kindness,”Fleur_fairy said in response