'Tiger abhi zinda hai', says Scindia to Congress after MP cabinet expansion
BJP leader Jyotiraditya M.

Scindia on July 2 said that he does not need any certificate from Congress' Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath.

He slammed them by saying, "The facts are before the people how they looted the state in 15 months....I want to tell them 'tiger abhi zinda hai'" Earlier in the day, 28 MLAs took oath as ministers in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan government.

BJP senior leaders Gopal Bhargava, Yashodhara Raje Scindia were among the leaders who took oath in MP cabinet.

Caretaker Governor of Madhya Pradesh Anandiben Patel administered oath to BJP leaders.

