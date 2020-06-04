Mahatma Gandhi's statue in US inaugurated again after being vandalised during protest

|
Mahatma Gandhi Pre-eminent leader of Indian nationalism during British-ruled India
Emergency should be remembered as it attacked roots of our democracy: HM Shah
Rahul targets govt, PM for having no plan to defeat virus, as Covid cases surge past 5-lakh mark"Covid19 is spreading rapidly into new parts of the country. The Government Of India has no plan to defeat it," Gandhi tweeted. Training his guns on Modi, he..
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow
Vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi's statue is crime against humanity: Ambassador Sandhu
Washington, D.C. Capital of the United States
Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name
Redskins sponsor, FedEx, urges team to rebrandFedEx has told the Washington DC-based American football team to change its controversial name.
Gen. Milley: Some soldiers mobilized to DC amid Black Lives Matter protests were issued bayonetsMembers of both the 82nd Airborne Division and the Old Guard were given bayonets, but were instructed to keep them in their "scabbards."
Trump plans huge July 4 fireworks show despite DC’s concernsPresident Donald Trump’s July Fourth celebration on the National Mall will feature one of the largest fireworks displays ever and as many as 300,000 face masks..
Stephen Biegun American businessman and diplomat
Taranjit Singh Sandhu Indian diplomat
US senator seeks to strengthen strategic partnership with IndiaAn influential US senator has sought to strengthen America's strategic partnership with India and promote regional stability. Senator Tammy Duckworth's remarks..
LAC clash premeditated, says India’s envoy to USThere was a design behind the Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control that led to brutal clashes on June 15, Indian ambassador to the US Taranjit..
Ladakh face-off: US senators express solidarity with IndiaExpressing solidarity with the people of India on the Ladakh face-off with China, a top US senator has said India had made it clear that it would not be bullied..
Stranded Indians in NY thank govt for Vande Bharat Mission
Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States
'We're sick of being swept under the rug': One young woman’s fight to see justice for her uncleIt's been almost 40 years since her uncle's death, but Kyah Patten hopes the Black Lives Matter movement will help to bring about real change in seeking justice.
Church pastor suspended after calling Black Lives Matter organizers 'maggots'The diocese in Lafayette, Indiana, has suspended a priest from public ministry after calling Black Lives Matter organizers "maggots and parasites"
They overcame police dogs and beatings: Civil rights activists from 1960s cheer on Black Lives Matter protesters leading new fightCivil rights veterans are praising today's young protesters for continuing the fight against police brutality, injustice and discrimination.
Johnson: People should not be ‘bullied’ into ‘taking the knee’
African Americans Racial or ethnic group in the United States with African ancestry
'Lift Every Voice and Sing' ignites hope across USThe Black national anthem was born more than a century ago, but the popular hymn within the African American community called "Lift Every Voice and Sing" has..
There is no epidemic of fatal police shootings against unarmed Black AmericansIdeally officers would never need to take anyone's life. But the data on police killings doesn't support reducing or abolishing law enforcement.
Black and Asian Americans report increased discrimination during pandemic, survey saysA Pew study reveals an increased level of antagonism toward Asian and Black Americans since the coronavirus pandemic started.
US judge sets George Floyd murder trial for next yearMinneapolis (AFP) - A Minneapolis judge on Monday set the trial date for four ex-police officers charged in the murder of African American George Floyd for March..
Minneapolis Largest city in Minnesota
Police Clear 'Lawless' Seattle Zone
Police Are Clearing Seattle’s Protest ‘Autonomous Zone’The so-called Capitol Hill Organized Protest area was taken over by protesters after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. It was the site of at least four..
Derek Chauvin, three other ex-Minneapolis Police officers charged in George Floyd death expected in court MondayThe court session in Minneapolis comes more than one month after George Floyd died when Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.
Embassy of India, Washington, D.C. Embassy of India in United States
Indian Embassy officials in Pakistan return home after govt reduces staff strength
Vande Bharat Mission: Indians thank Embassy, GoI for helping them return back from Italy
US protests: Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside Indian Embassy vandalised in Washington DC
