There is way too much going on in this Kanye West-Elon Musk photo
Kanye West is famous for his elusive presence online, but this week has been a major exception.The 43-year-old returned to Twitter for the first time in months to announce a partnership with Gap.Then, he shared a strange, vegetable-themed post about his wife’s net worth.West’s latest tweet: a star-studded update that has fans asking all kinds of questions.Of course, West’s pal in the photo is none other than Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.The image drew a wide range of reactions from fans, including some eagle-eyed users who found a third celebrity in the frame.Sure enough, it turns out pop singer Grimes — who has been dating Musk since 2018 — served as the duo’s photographer

