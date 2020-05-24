Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Humidity continues into the holiday weekend
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 03:02s - Published
Humidity continues into the holiday weekend
Humidity continues into the holiday weekend
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

New York Weather: Afternoon Thunderstorm Risk Monday; Holiday Weekend Looks Very Good

It'll be a bright and milder start to the work week with a bit less humidity in the forecast.
CBS 2 - Published



Tweets about this

RedPythia

Annie RT @JedCastles: 9 DAY: EXHAUSTING HEAT & HUMIDITY! Find a way to keep cool as the heat and humidity max out today and Thursday. Hot and hu… 14 hours ago

JedCastles

Jed Castles News 9 9 DAY: EXHAUSTING HEAT & HUMIDITY! Find a way to keep cool as the heat and humidity max out today and Thursday. Ho… https://t.co/M6ElIyHbV6 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

July is here & it's going to feel like it for the foreseeable future. Highs will climb to near 90 for the rest of the work week with plenty of humidity. A few isolated t'storms will be possible in the..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:33Published
NBC 26 Weather Forecast [Video]

NBC 26 Weather Forecast

July is here & it's going to feel like it for the forseeable future!! It will be another warm, muggy night tonight with lows in the 60s. Highs will climb to near 90 for the rest of the work week..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:48Published
Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast [Video]

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Tonight, some showers and storms are will move through. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s with variable winds around 5 mph. Sunday, temperatures climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. The..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:18Published