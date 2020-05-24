Humidity continues into the holiday weekend

It'll be a bright and milder start to the work week with a bit less humidity in the forecast.

Jed Castles News 9 9 DAY: EXHAUSTING HEAT & HUMIDITY! Find a way to keep cool as the heat and humidity max out today and Thursday. Ho… https://t.co/M6ElIyHbV6 1 day ago

Annie RT @JedCastles : 9 DAY: EXHAUSTING HEAT & HUMIDITY! Find a way to keep cool as the heat and humidity max out today and Thursday. Hot and hu… 14 hours ago