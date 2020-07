This was the hysterical moment when a turkey named "Cornholio" began humping a man's leg after he let a group of farmyard animals eat off his body.

Filmed in Cleveland, Texas, on June 26, the footage shows the man wearing a pair of Kansas City Chiefs slides, which Cornholio seems to be infatuated by.

"Cornholio Turkey attacked me and stole my Kansas City Chiefs slides so that he could try them on for himself," the filmer said jokingly.