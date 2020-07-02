Kids say the darndest things on live TV Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:53s - Published 9 minutes ago Kids say the darndest things on live TV On BBC News, a woman was being interviewed about lockdowns and public health .at the same exact time her young daughter decided she needed to redecorate the background.Once she was done, the daughter then climbed on top of her mom, who was still broadcasting live.The BBC host plays along and asks for the little girl’s name, to which her mom responds, “Scarlett”.Within a few minutes of Scarlett’s breakout debut on BBC, another child interrupted his mom’s interview.This time, a little boy burst into the room where his mom was broadcasting and asked if he could have “two biscuits”.the mom said, “Yes, you can have two biscuits” before apologizing to the Sky News anchor.The clip that’s been circulating on Twitter did not include footage of whether the son actually got his hands on two biscuits 0

