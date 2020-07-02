Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What's to Blame for Hundreds of Mysterious Elephant Deaths in Botswana?
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:52s - Published
What's to Blame for Hundreds of Mysterious Elephant Deaths in Botswana?
Over 400 of the animals have died in Okavango Delta in Botswana.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Hundreds of elephant carcasses discovered in Botswana over the last two months

Hundreds of elephant carcasses discovered in Botswana over the last two months As many as 350 elephant carcasses were discovered during aerial surveys of the Okavango Delta in...
WorldNews - Published

'Catastrophic' elephant deaths mystery: Hundreds have dropped dead in Botswana, and no one knows why

Hundreds of elephants have mysteriously dropped dead in Botswana, leaving wildlife experts and...
FOXNews.com - Published

Botswana reports mysterious deaths of hundreds of elephants

Officials in the southern African nation have confirmed at least 275 deaths.
Al Jazeera - Published



Tweets about this