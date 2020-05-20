Global  

Former Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Hospitalized For Coronavirus Treatment
Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Former Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Hospitalized For Coronavirus Treatment

Former Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Hospitalized For Coronavirus Treatment

Show host and former presidential candidate Herman Cain has been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment.

