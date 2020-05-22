Microsoft Launches Free Digital Skills Training Amid COVID-19

Microsoft Launches Free Digital Skills Training Amid COVID-19 The tech giant will provide free access to educational content via LinkedIn Learning, Microsoft Learn and the GitHub Learning Lab.

It's said the initiative will look to identify in-demand jobs while providing access to free training and low-cost certifications.