McCann hails 'big' win over Boro Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:44s - Published 6 minutes ago McCann hails 'big' win over Boro Hull City boss Grant McCann praised his side for fighting until the final whistle as they bagged a late winner against Middlesbrough to take themselves out of the relegation zone. 0

