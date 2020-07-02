Global  

Vanilla Ice cancels Independence Day gig
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:54s - Published
The 'Ice Ice Baby' hitmaker was hoping to host an Independence Throwback Beach Party in Austin, Texas, which would have paid homage to the 90s.

However, due to the spike in coronavirus cases, the gig has now been cancelled.

