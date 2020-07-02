Vanilla Ice cancels Independence Day gig
The 'Ice Ice Baby' hitmaker was hoping to host an Independence Throwback Beach Party in Austin, Texas, which would have paid homage to the 90s.
However, due to the spike in coronavirus cases, the gig has now been cancelled.
Vanilla Ice to stage Independence Day concert amid coronavirus spikeVanilla Ice has confirmed that he will be holding a beach party in Texas to celebrate US Independence Day.
Vanilla Ice to Perform Concert in Texas Despite COVID-19 SurgeVanilla Ice to Perform Concert in Texas Despite COVID-19 Surge Rapper Vanilla Ice, best known for his song, “Ice Ice Baby,” is set to perform in Texas on Friday. His decision to go ahead with the..
The 7:34 - July 2, 2020: Are You Ready For Big Outdoor Celebrations?Vanilla Ice announced on Instagram that he plans to hold an outdoor Independence Day throwback concert in Austin, Texas tomorrow, Jason DeRusha reports (11:39). The 7:34 - July 2, 2020