Nevada COVID-19 numbers | July 2
Here in Nevada, the Department of Health and Human Services reports 13 new deaths.
There have been over 4,000 cases in the last week.
REPORTS 13 NEW DEATHS.OVER 630 NEW CASES.IN CLARK COUNTY, THERE ARE OVER2- THOUSAND HOSPITALIZATIONSAND OVER 4-THOUSAND CASES INTHE LAST WEEK.TOSS TO JUSTIN
High Sierra Martial Arts @WhiteHouse Too bad Nevada has the highest unemployment and will only get worse due to Covid numbers blowing up. Ho… https://t.co/zK4becY8XE 5 hours ago
Cherie LaRue .@JetBlue numbers are surging in Las Vegas. I would like my trip refunded for July 30. https://t.co/vNpSZSwXSJ 1 week ago
COVID-19 cases in Nevada | July 1Nevada has the highest coronavirus transmission rate in the country. Right now the State Health Department says there are more than 18,000 cases in our state.
LAS Airport releases passenger numbersLAS Airport releases passenger numbers for may amid the pandemic.
Americans banned from travel to EUAmericans banned from travel to EU due to current COVID-19 case numbers.