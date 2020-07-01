Global  

Nevada COVID-19 numbers | July 2
Here in Nevada, the Department of Health and Human Services reports 13 new deaths.

There have been over 4,000 cases in the last week.

REPORTS 13 NEW DEATHS.OVER 630 NEW CASES.IN CLARK COUNTY, THERE ARE OVER2- THOUSAND HOSPITALIZATIONSAND OVER 4-THOUSAND CASES INTHE LAST WEEK.





