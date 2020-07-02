July 1, 2020, marked the official day that people living in Chapmantown and Mulberry could be recognized as Chico residents.

Chapmantown and Mulberry officially become part of Chico

The mood is mixed.

I spoke with neighbors here - some say this annexation is a great step forward for the community.

Others tell me they're not happy about the change.

Chapmantown and mulberry are now part of chico city limits.

"i think that's all going to be a plus for this community" vince haynie has lived in chapmantown since 1992.

He created a group dedicated to helping people in the neighborhood called "love chapmantown".

"we knew we were supposed to impact the community by planting seeds of hope and love into a community that has historically been disenfranchised, stigmatized and overlooked."

So overlooked - most of the area has no sidewalks or streetlights.

Chapmantown and mulberry were categorized as "county islands" meaning they were only part of butte county and not chico.

"the idea was it was time to bring these islands into the city for better government.

Better provision of services."

Better police services, street repairs and the right to vote but no new taxes.

"which in past that wasn't the case they could only vote in county elections."

(nats: turning facuet) (standup:) "the city isn't forcing anyone to connect to its sewer system - but if your septic tank breaks... the state says you will now have to connect with the city."

Bill story has lived in chapmantown since the 50s.

He's not happy about the annexation "we have a lot of rentals in here that we didn't have before.

And thats another concern that everyboy's got.

We're hoping this isnt going to be all rentals."

He's also afraid of being underrepresent ed.

Chico city staff tells me this annexation took 5 years to plan.

