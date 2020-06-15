Global  

Arteta: I feel like Aubameyang want's to continue with us
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Arteta: I feel like Aubameyang want's to continue with us

Arteta: I feel like Aubameyang want's to continue with us

Mikel Arteta speaks ahead of Arsenal's away trip to Wolves in the Premier League, where he reveals he believes that club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign a new deal.

