Health, HRD ministries launch ‘Drug discovery Hackathon’ for anti-Covid drug

Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday launched a 'Drug Discovery Hackathon' project and invited students and researchers to participate in the exercise, aimed at developing an anti-COVID drug.

The initiative is being jointly carried out by the Ministry of Human Resources Development and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Watch the video for more.