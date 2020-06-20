Breonna Taylor Mural Will Be Painted In Historically Black Neighborhood In Annapolis

A mural of a Black woman who was killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky, will be painted in a historically Black neighborhood in Annapolis, Maryland.



