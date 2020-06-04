Supreme Court to hear case on redacted Mueller report

|
Robert Mueller Sixth director of the FBI; American attorney
DOJ Prosecutor To Testify Higher Ups Improperly Interfered In Roger Stone Case
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:43Published
U.S. Senate panel approves subpoena power in Trump-Russia probe
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:48Published
Rosenstein defends Mueller as GOP blasts FBI Russia probe
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:50Published
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
For Muscogee (Creek) Tribe in Oklahoma, at Long Last VindicationAfter decades of betrayals and broken treaties, the Supreme Court ruled that much of Oklahoma is their land, after all.
NYTimes.com
In a Term Full of Major Cases, the Supreme Court Tacked to the CenterDoling out victories to both sides, the court led by Chief Justice John Roberts seemed to strive to avoid charges of partisanship.
NYTimes.com
Trump and Supreme Court: How has it changed America?This court has been billed the most conservative in modern history. But does it vote that way?
BBC News
Vikas Dubey encounter: BJP govt turned UP into 'apradh pradesh', says Priyanka Gandhi
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:10Published
'Are you at a dinner party?' CJI Bobde pulls up lawyer for improper attireThe lawyer was wearing a blue chequered tie as he virtually appeared before a Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Bobde.
DNA
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump Loves How He's Handling The COVID-19 Pandemic. Polls Show Most Americans Don't
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Trump’s Clemency Came After Displays of Loyalty by StoneThe extraordinary decision to commute the prison sentence of an embattled adviser demonstrates how the president has managed to bend America’s legal machinery..
NYTimes.com
Trump wears mask in public for first timeTrump wears mask in public for first time
USATODAY.com
Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10Published
Presidential Pardons and Commutations, From Whiskey Rebellion to Roger StonePresident Trump’s commutation of his friend Roger Stone’s prison term is part of a tradition of controversial pardons going back to George Washington.
NYTimes.com
United States House Committee on the Judiciary Standing committee of the United States House of Representatives
Geoffrey Berman to testify before House Judiciary Committee on circumstances of his firingGeoffrey Berman was fired by the president last month following an extraordinary and highly public clash with Attorney General William Barr.
USATODAY.com
Pelosi Rules Out Impeaching Attorney General William Barr
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
US Attorney General Barr To Testify Before Congress
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
