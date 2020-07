Cheers ring out as Confederate statue removed in Richmond, Virginia

The removal of a statue depicting Confederate general Stonewall Jackson resulted in cheers from a crowd in Richmond, Virginia.

Footage captured on July 1 shows a crane using an attachment to remove the statue from its plinth.

A crowd gathered in the pouring rain on the corner of Arthur Ashe Blvd.

And Monument Ave.

To witness the removal of the statue, upon the crane lifting of the figure, the crowd cheers.

Thomas Jonathan "Stonewall" Jackson was a Confederate general in the American Civil War