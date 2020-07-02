One Direction Reunion Rumors, Beyoncé's Milestone Chart Feat & More | Billboard News

Blackpink's New Album Release Date, Nicki Minaj & A$AP Ferg's Collab and One Direction's Special Stadium Show | Billboard News



Blackpink's debut studio album is coming this August, Nicki Minaj revealed she's dropping a new song with A$AP Ferg and One Direction is remembering a special stadium show for one day only. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 02:42 Published 1 day ago

One Direction's 2014 'Where We Are Tour' Stadium Show to Air for One Day Only | Billboard News



As part of the group's 10th anniversary celebration, the show from Milan, Italy, will be available to view on YouTube for 24 hours only beginning at 10 a.m. ET. Credit: Billboard Duration: 01:19 Published 1 day ago