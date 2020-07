Is 'Ellen' Cancelled?

Ellen DeGeneres used to be one of the most beloved TV personalities of the last decade.

But she her public image has suffered greatly over the last few months.

First, comedians, actors, and influencers describe her rude behavior.

Then, staffers took to Twitter and told stories about how bad she is to work for.

Employees became “distressed and outraged over their treatment from top producers amid the coronavirus pandemic.” Her own bodyguard called her "dehumanizing.