Ghislaine Maxwell charged with luring girls that Epstein sexually abused Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 03:09s - Published 3 minutes ago Ghislaine Maxwell charged with luring girls that Epstein sexually abused Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday on U.S. charges of luring underage girls so that Epstein could sexually abuse them. Lisa Bernhard produced this report. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this Julio RT @CNN: Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's onetime girlfriend and alleged accomplice, has been charged with enticement of minors. Here's… 3 seconds ago D'Plorbl DREGs RT @ChaskaDaisy: GHISLAINE MAXWELL CHARGED IN MANHATTAN FEDERAL COURT FOR CONSPIRING WITH JEFFREY EPSTEIN TO SEXUALLY ABUSE MINORS | USAO-S… 4 seconds ago Keith Miller RT @Kevin_Shipp: This is huge. I hope she has US Marshall protection. If not, it is a set up. https://t.co/dfvYi7zaht 6 seconds ago Rustynail RT @TheJusticeDept: #ThisWeekAtJustice @ATF_Chicago seeks information in arson cases; DOJ warned of inaccurate flyers on face masks & ADA;… 6 seconds ago Dan Castro Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate, has been charged with enticement of minors https://t.co/gprp6xJSX3 #SmartNews 10 seconds ago 🇺🇸 General Carlos 🇺🇸 RT @EyesOnQ: GHISLAINE MAXWELL CHARGED IN MANHATTAN FEDERAL COURT FOR CONSPIRING WITH JEFFREY EPSTEIN TO SEXUALLY ABUSE MINORS https://t.c… 19 seconds ago michael brandell RT @ChuckCallesto: BREAKING NOW: Ghislaine Maxwell Charged with 6 counts in Esptein Sex Scandal including conspiracy to entice minors to t… 20 seconds ago