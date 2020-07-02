'NBA 2K21' Honors Kobe Bryant With 'Mamba Forever' Edition

'NBA 2K21' Honors Kobe Bryant With 'Mamba Forever' Edition The late basketball superstar appears on two cover options of 'NBA 2K21,' which drops in September.

This past January, Bryant lost his life in a helicopter crash in California.

'NBA 2K21' Officials, via statement The video game series revealed two art pieces of Bryant.

The five-time NBA champion sports his #8 and #24 jerseys in the pictures.

'NBA 2K21' says #8 is for the current generation version of the game.

#24 represents the next-generation cover art.

'Mamba Forever' will also have special features centering around Bryant.

