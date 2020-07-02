Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'NBA 2K21' Honors Kobe Bryant With 'Mamba Forever' Edition
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published
'NBA 2K21' Honors Kobe Bryant With 'Mamba Forever' Edition

'NBA 2K21' Honors Kobe Bryant With 'Mamba Forever' Edition

'NBA 2K21' Honors Kobe Bryant With 'Mamba Forever' Edition The late basketball superstar appears on two cover options of 'NBA 2K21,' which drops in September.

This past January, Bryant lost his life in a helicopter crash in California.

'NBA 2K21' Officials, via statement The video game series revealed two art pieces of Bryant.

The five-time NBA champion sports his #8 and #24 jerseys in the pictures.

'NBA 2K21' says #8 is for the current generation version of the game.

#24 represents the next-generation cover art.

'Mamba Forever' will also have special features centering around Bryant.

'NBA 2K21' Officials, via statement

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

NBA 2K21 has a $70 next-gen price tag + $100 Kobe Bryant Mamba Edition, more

The final cover athlete for the upcoming NBA 2K21 will feature the late great Kobe Bryant, as many...
9to5Toys - Published Also reported by •Deseret News


Kobe Bryant Honored As NBA 2K21 Cover Athlete, 'Mamba Forever Edition'

The NBA's most popular video game is honoring Kobe Bryant in a BIG way ... making him a cover athlete...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Deseret NewsESPN




Tweets about this

N0ODLE_TM

N0ØDLE RT @GameSpot: NBA 2K21 honors Kobe Bryant with Mamba Forever Edition https://t.co/mYu14zDwov https://t.co/1We2Q2ItJ9 2 hours ago

fantasysite

Fantasy Art: The Gifts ‘NBA 2K21’ Honors Kobe Bryant in “Mamba Forever Edition”, Coming to Current & Next-Gen Consoles… https://t.co/rNO32y55NF 4 hours ago

movietvtechgeek

Movie TV Tech Geeks Latest: ‘NBA 2K21’ Honors Kobe Bryant in “Mamba Forever Edition”, Coming to Current & Next-Gen Consoles… https://t.co/KvUfI9prMI 4 hours ago

LLEROEnt

LLERO_ENTERTAINMENT WATCH THIS: A treat for #gamers and #basketball fans alike. NBA 2K honors #KobeBryant as one of it's athlete covers… https://t.co/JX8tSjOrnL 4 hours ago

WavemStudios

WavemStudios ‘NBA 2K21’ Honors Kobe Bryant in “Mamba Forever Edition”, Coming to Current & Next-Gen Consoles… https://t.co/N0OFVw8xeM 4 hours ago

shacknews

Shacknews NBA 2K21 honors Kobe Bryant with Mamba Forever Edition https://t.co/exVoqCgs8p 5 hours ago