Atlantic City Casinos Reopen After 108 Days
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Atlantic City Casinos Reopen After 108 Days
Social distancing and safety protocols are in place.
Atlantic City casinos reopen in a changed pandemic world

For the first time in 108 days, slot machines will beep, dice will tumble and cards will be dealt at...
Newsday - Published

Borgata reopening July 6; invited guests can come July 2

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s top casino won’t be opening its doors to the general...
Seattle Times - Published

No smoking, drinking or eating as Atlantic City casinos open

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City tried Prohibition once before. It worked so well that...
Seattle Times - Published



SMEnlightenment

SM Enlightenment Media Atlantic City casinos reopen in a changed pandemic world - https://t.co/MYg7jkFeMr https://t.co/xX7vz253EK 3 minutes ago

k1ng_sh1t_

Anthony 👤 RT @FOX5Vegas: Gamblers will not be allowed to smoke, drink or eat anything inside the casinos. They will have to wear masks while in publi… 9 minutes ago

DanWWE4Life

Dan Baker RT @twinfallstn: ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Eager to hit the slot machines and table games after a 108-day absence, gamblers wore face mask… 10 minutes ago

NJ_Gambling

NJ Online Gambling Five Atlantic City casinos returned on Thursday, and @BergenBrennan was there to check them out. Here's a look at t… https://t.co/A2sJTCsZBB 12 minutes ago

DafneGoper

DafneGoper RT @Forbes: Atlantic City casinos welcomed customers today for the first time in 3-and-a-half months, but steer clear of Vegas' mistakes ht… 17 minutes ago

YogonetNews

Yogonet News RT @YogonetNews: Eight Atlantic City casinos to reopen this week without indoor dining, drinking, smoking https://t.co/0q5zLcCNJ7 https://t… 21 minutes ago

twinfallstn

Times-News ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Eager to hit the slot machines and table games after a 108-day absence, gamblers wore fa… https://t.co/udspswN8lO 29 minutes ago

k_rich_

🏌🏾‍♂️ I bet @TuteFairyTreats over there going crazy RT @Forbes: Atlantic City casinos welcomed customers today for the fi… https://t.co/ZTAih27SPT 34 minutes ago


New Jersey Reopens Casinos, Amusement Parks And More In Time For July 4th Weekend [Video]

New Jersey Reopens Casinos, Amusement Parks And More In Time For July 4th Weekend

Businesses must operate at only 25% capacity with proper safety measures in place, and face coverings are required. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:51Published
Casinos, Amusement Parks Reopen In New Jersey Ahead Of July 4th Weekend [Video]

Casinos, Amusement Parks Reopen In New Jersey Ahead Of July 4th Weekend

Jan Carabeo reports from Atlantic City.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 04:00Published
Alcohol, Smoking Ban When Atlantic City Casinos Reopen [Video]

Alcohol, Smoking Ban When Atlantic City Casinos Reopen

Atlantic City casinos reopen Thursday, but there will be a ban on alcohol and smoking.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published