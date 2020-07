Our New 3 Degree Guarantee Partner

UP WITH SAINTVINCENT DE PAUL OFGREEN BAY.THE LOCAL NONPROFITORGANIZATIONPROVIDESASSISTANCE TOTHOSE IN NEED IN THEGREATER GREEN BAYAREA.THEY SAY THE MONEYGENERATION FROMTHE THREE DEGREEGUARANTEE WOULDHELP THEM OFFSET ALOSS OF 7 HUNDREDTHOUSAND DOLLARSDUE TO THE COVID-19SHUTDOWN."We had to shut downprobably our largestfundraiser of the yearbecause of Covid and tobe able to receive a giftlike this would be veryamazing."ST.

VINCENT DEPAUL OF GREEN BAYHAS BEEN HELPINGTHE COMMUNITYSINCE 19-57.INDEPENDANTCONTRACTWORKERS... OR GIG