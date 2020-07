July 4th Flyover Planned For Baltimore, Other US Cities Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:24s - Published 3 minutes ago July 4th Flyover Planned For Baltimore, Other US Cities As America celebrates its 244th birthday this weekend, Baltimore residents will be able to see five waves of Air Force and Marine Corps jets flying over the city in honor of Independence Day. 0

