The faces behind the latest surge of COVID-19 Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:46s - Published 2 minutes ago The faces behind the latest surge of COVID-19 [NFA] Amid record spikes in new coronavirus cases and hospitals warning they could run out of beds, these are the faces of those who have contracted the virus in cities and states where Covid-19 is now surging. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend