Sterling Biotech case: 'This is political harassment' says Ahmed Patel after ED interrogates him

The Member of Parliament of Rajya Sabha and senior congress leader, Ahmed Patel hits out at central government over his interrogation in a money laundering case by Enforcement Directorate (ED).
"I was asked 128 questions.
All questions were based on allegations, they had no underlying proof.
I replied to the questions, to their satisfaction.
I think it's just about political harassment, it's political vendetta.
I don't know under whose pressure they're working," said Patel.
The Enforcement Directorate on July 02 questioned senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel in connection with a money laundering case, involving Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company Sterling Biotech.
The leader also reacted on the matter where Priyanka Gandhi asked to vacate government allotted accommodation within a month.
He said, "You can find out how many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) people are staying where they're not entitled to, ex-MPs and MPs are living in Type-8 (bungalows).
It's a double standard and nothing but political harassment."