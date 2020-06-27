Global  

Sterling Biotech case: 'This is political harassment' says Ahmed Patel after ED interrogates him
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:00s - Published
The Member of Parliament of Rajya Sabha and senior congress leader, Ahmed Patel hits out at central government over his interrogation in a money laundering case by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"I was asked 128 questions.

All questions were based on allegations, they had no underlying proof.

I replied to the questions, to their satisfaction.

I think it's just about political harassment, it's political vendetta.

I don't know under whose pressure they're working," said Patel.

The Enforcement Directorate on July 02 questioned senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel in connection with a money laundering case, involving Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company Sterling Biotech.

The leader also reacted on the matter where Priyanka Gandhi asked to vacate government allotted accommodation within a month.

He said, "You can find out how many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) people are staying where they're not entitled to, ex-MPs and MPs are living in Type-8 (bungalows).

It's a double standard and nothing but political harassment."

0
