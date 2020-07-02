Global
What's to Blame for Hundreds of Mysterious Elephant Deaths in Botswana?
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
What's to Blame for Hundreds of Mysterious Elephant Deaths in Botswana?
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:51s - Published
2 minutes ago
What's to Blame for Hundreds of Mysterious Elephant Deaths in Botswana?
Related news from verified sources
Hundreds of elephant carcasses discovered in Botswana over the last two months
As many as 350 elephant carcasses were discovered during aerial surveys of the Okavango Delta in...
WorldNews - Published
14 hours ago
'Catastrophic' elephant deaths mystery: Hundreds have dropped dead in Botswana, and no one knows why
Hundreds of elephants have mysteriously dropped dead in Botswana, leaving wildlife experts and...
FOXNews.com - Published
4 hours ago
Botswana reports mysterious deaths of hundreds of elephants
Officials in the southern African nation have confirmed at least 275 deaths.
Al Jazeera - Published
11 hours ago
