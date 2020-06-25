Global  

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 43,995
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 43,995

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 43,995

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 43,995 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday, up by 89 from 43,906 the day before.

