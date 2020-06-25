Global  

Vote to extend Putin's power a 'fraud'
Vote to extend Putin's power a 'fraud'

Vote to extend Putin's power a 'fraud'

President Putin won more than 75% of the vote that could allow him to stay in power until 2036 – but critics say it was a "fraud”.

