Vote to extend Putin's power a 'fraud'
President Putin won more than 75% of the vote that could allow him to stay in power until 2036 – but critics say it was a "fraud”.
emel kurma RT @Reuters: Russians have paved the way for Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. The 67-year-old former KGB officer has ruled the c… 8 minutes ago
Anne777 Vote that could extend Putin’s power in Russia was a ‘fraud’, critics claim https://t.co/NQ2hdMwPR2 via @YouTube 11 minutes ago
Outsider(お別れブロ解) RT @Reuters: Russians have voted overwhelmingly for a package of constitutional changes including the right for Vladimir Putin to run for t… 21 minutes ago
(((Chana הנא))) RT @AdamMilstein: Russians appeared to have paved the way for Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036 by voting overwhelmingly for a pac… 36 minutes ago
[email protected]街中でデモに参加するように、オンラインデモを実現しよう！ RT @ABC: The Kremlin appears to have obtained an overwhelming vote in favor of constitutional changes that will allow Russian President Vla… 37 minutes ago
💙💙JUSTICE💙💙 RT @ThisWeekABC: The Kremlin appears to have obtained an overwhelming vote in favor of constitutional changes that will allow Russian Presi… 50 minutes ago
Suzanne Harmon RT @ABCPolitics: The Kremlin appears to have obtained an overwhelming vote in favor of constitutional changes that will allow Russian Presi… 1 hour ago
Russia votes: Amendments could keep Putin in power til 2036Polls open in seven-day vote on constitutional reforms that would allow Russia's leader to seek re-election twice more.