Video Credit: KIMT - Published
According to pet amber alert, more pets go missing on the fourth of July than any other day.

Families ?

"* the fourth of july is a time to celebrate.

But for pets ?

"* it can be a stressful and even dangerous holiday.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live with ways to keep yours calm this weekend.

Annalise?

Katie ?

"* luckily my dog norman isn't too bothered by loud noises.

But for some pets ?

"* fireworks can be really scary ?

"* enough to make them run awy if they're not leashed.

According to pet amber alert ?*- more pets go missing on the fourth of july than any other day.

But there are ways you can help make the holiday less stressful your pets ?

"* and kep them safe.

The american kennel pets to firework shows.

Instead ?

"* keep them at home and give them a calming space away from windows to relax ?

"* and turn on white noise like a fan or the tv.

If your dog's anxiety is severe ?

"* talk to your vet.

Calming supplements like cbd products are also growing in popularity among pet owners.

I spoke to one person today who tells me he keeps close to his dog maggie when there's loud noises to keep her comfortable.

When thunder storms roll around, she likes to just cuddle up with me anyways so i anticipate it being about the same for the 4th of july.

Shes pretty calm for the most part, but she likes to get up close to me so ill just be by her side the entire time make sure the information on your pets collar is up to date ?

"* and even microchip them if you can.

If they do get loose ?

"* there will be a better chance they are returned.

Live in rochester annalise johnson kimt thank you annalise.

These tips apply to cats as well.

If you have an outdoor cat ?

"* this weekend would be a good time to make sure they're inside when the fireworks start





