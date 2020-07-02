Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Be aware of fireworks dangers this 4th of July weekend
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 03:40s - Published
Be aware of fireworks dangers this 4th of July weekend

Be aware of fireworks dangers this 4th of July weekend

Dan Tyk from the North Shore Fire Department joined TMJ4 News at 3:30 to talk about just how dangerous fireworks can be to yourself and others.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Family identifies man killed in Sheboygan officer-involved shootingrks dangers this 4th of July weekend [Video]

Family identifies man killed in Sheboygan officer-involved shootingrks dangers this 4th of July weekend

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Sheboygan Police Department.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:12Published
LA Officials Worried About Glut Of Illegal Fireworks This Holiday Weekend [Video]

LA Officials Worried About Glut Of Illegal Fireworks This Holiday Weekend

With nearly all public fireworks shows across Los Angeles County canceled this 4th of July because of the resurgence of COVID-19, officials are concerned that more residents will try and set off their..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:02Published
Minnesota DNR: Fire Dangers High This Weekend In Northeastern MN [Video]

Minnesota DNR: Fire Dangers High This Weekend In Northeastern MN

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is cautioning residents and visitors in northeastern Minnesota to be aware of elevated fire conditions this holiday weekend. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:35Published