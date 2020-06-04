Global  

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Out Of Coma, Most Likely Needs Double Lung Transplant
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:08s
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Out Of Coma, Most Likely Needs Double Lung Transplant

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Out Of Coma, Most Likely Needs Double Lung Transplant

Broadway star Nick Cordero is finally out of a coma and has tested negative for COVID-19.

Nick Cordero's Wife Says He'll Likely Need Double Lung Transplant During Coronavirus Recovery

Amanda Kloots can't stop and won't stop fighting for her husband Nick Cordero. As the Broadway star...
Amanda Kloots says "ultimate goal" for husband Nick Cordero is to receive a double lung transplant

Broadway actor Nick Cordero is still fighting for his life after being diagnosed with COVID-19....
Nick Cordero 'too weak' for lung transplant [Video]

Nick Cordero 'too weak' for lung transplant

Broadway star Nick Cordero is "too weak" to undergo a lung transplant operation, his wife Amanda Kloots has confirmed.

Nick Cordero begins stem cell treatment to repair lungs [Video]

Nick Cordero begins stem cell treatment to repair lungs

Nick Cordero is still fighting for his life after a battle with COVID-19, and now his wife Amanda Kloots has revealed that the Broadway star is undergoing stem cell treatment.

Nick Cordero's wife advised to 'say goodbye' [Video]

Nick Cordero's wife advised to 'say goodbye'

Doctors looking after ailing Broadway star Nick Cordero have advised his wife to "say goodbye" as it would take a "miracle" for him to recover from his lengthy coronavirus battle.

