Broadway Star Nick Cordero Out Of Coma, Most Likely Needs Double Lung Transplant
Broadway star Nick Cordero is finally out of a coma and has tested negative for COVID-19.
Nick Cordero 'too weak' for lung transplantBroadway star Nick Cordero is "too weak" to undergo a lung transplant operation, his wife Amanda Kloots has confirmed.
Nick Cordero begins stem cell treatment to repair lungsNick Cordero is still fighting for his life after a battle with COVID-19, and now his wife Amanda Kloots has revealed that the Broadway star is undergoing stem cell treatment.
Nick Cordero's wife advised to 'say goodbye'Doctors looking after ailing Broadway star Nick Cordero have advised his wife to "say goodbye" as it would take a "miracle" for him to recover from his lengthy coronavirus battle.