local DMVs can't keep up

The phones are ringing nonstop.

Sometimes, the only way to get through is to simply hit redial on your phone, until you do.

Newschannel two's joleen ferris stole a few minutes with a local county clerk who oversees her county's dmv.

Stand up 2:39:24 "people call our newsroom frequently telling us they can't get through to local departments of motor vehicles.

We visited one today, and they told us, simply put, they can't keep up" 2:21:55 nat phone rings against the backdrop of relentlessly ringing phones are piles and piles and buckets full of paperwork that needs to be processed, at the herkimer county dmv 2:11:47 "very overwhelming.

It has been nonstop" they're back open to the public, but by appointment only 2:11:53 "i think within the first 2 or 3 days we were open we had 50 appointments" yes, county clerk, sylvia rowan, says she brought in extra help to deal with the increased volume .

2:12:49 "i had three to begin with and i put two additional phone lines in" 2:12:24 "i hired two people.

And it's just...it's nonstop.

You hang up, you're on the phone, it rings" frustrated people message us at newschannel 2, saying the herkimer county dmv is booked up til september for license renewals.

We asked the clerk about this 2:13:41 "so if you need to get something done by appointment, you'll be coming in in september" so if people are lucky enough to get through today, the earliest they're coming in is september?

Correct" clerk rowan says there's a bit of a buffer for people who need to get things done on a deadline with expiration dates looming 2:14:30 "march to september 30th, you're in that ok zone, whether it's registration, motorcycle, a trailer, whatever it may be, or a renewal of your license, you're in a safe zone for that period" she doesn't know when they'll reopen to foot traffic, but doesn't think even that would bring any relief... 2:15:22 "and even if we do open the doors, they're so far behind with work, they couldn't handle it all"