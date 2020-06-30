unemployment benefits claims

Measures.

More than half of the state's workforce has applied for unemployment for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fs vo bullets:no jobless claims source: u.s. department of labor last week: ..

..

- u.s.: 1.4 million ne ... that's according to newly-released numbers from the labor department.

In the u-s.... more than one million americans applied for unemployment insurance for the first time last week.

Of that number... more than 30- thousand were in kentucky... which is an increase from the week before and marks the first time since may that jobless claims in the state went up.

Over the past 15 weeks.... more than 47 million americans have filed for unemployment.

Here in kentucky..... more than one million workers have