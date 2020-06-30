This Glove Translates Sign Language In Real Time!

Glove translates sign language into speech



Scientists at UCLA have developed a glove that translates sign language into speech in real time. The goal is to let deaf people communicate directly with anyone, without needing a translator. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:27 Published 4 days ago

Hands On The Dell XPS 17; A Glove That Translates Sign Language | Digital Trends Live 7.1.20



On Digital Trends Live today: Ciara Pressler is here for Work / Life discussing resume tips and tricks and filling in gaps; Computing Editor Luke Larsen has his hands on the Dell XPS 17; Caleb Denison.. Credit: Digital Trends Published 4 days ago