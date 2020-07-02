Beating the Heat at Cascade Lake

|
Today's a scorcher ?
"* and this hot and humid weather is expected to continue into your fourth of july weekend.
Kimt news 3's annalise johnson is talking to people beating the heat at a rochester beach.
The same beach where a six year old boy drowned saturday.
Annalise joins us live.
Live george ?
"* with this heat ?
"* no open public pools in rochester ?
"* i can see why cooling off here at cascade lake beach sounds like a little slice of paradise here in the med city.
But it's important to note ?
"* there are signs posted all over the entrance that there are no lifeguards on duty ?
"* and visitors are swimming at their own risk.
I talked to devon hugdahl ?
"*who was beating the heat at the beach and park this morning with his children.
He lives near silver lake pool ?
"* which is closed*- so he was glad to have some public waters to bring his kids too.
He wishes the pools were open and staffed with lifeguards ?
"* because it may e more safe for young swimmers.
As far as whether or not there should be lifeguards here at cascade lake beach ?
"* he says that's a hard to call to make.
Having the responsibility land on the parents shoulders is probably the best we can do.
I think as long as parents are attentive, it will probably be fine.
I think having a lifeguard in a situation like that may or may not have helped, because it is a large area you can see here someone has left behind a teddy bear and note with deon's name written on it here on the fence at cascade lake ?
"* in memory of deon mcbride who drowned here last weekend.
Live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3.
Thank you annalise.
1 in 5 people who die from drowning are 14 or younger.
|
|
Tweets about this