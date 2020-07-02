Beating the Heat at Cascade Lake

Today's a scorcher ?

The same beach where a six year old boy drowned saturday.

"* no open public pools in rochester ?

"* i can see why cooling off here at cascade lake beach sounds like a little slice of paradise here in the med city.

But it's important to note ?

"* there are signs posted all over the entrance that there are no lifeguards on duty ?

"* and visitors are swimming at their own risk.

I talked to devon hugdahl ?

"*who was beating the heat at the beach and park this morning with his children.

He lives near silver lake pool ?

"* which is closed*- so he was glad to have some public waters to bring his kids too.

He wishes the pools were open and staffed with lifeguards ?

"* because it may e more safe for young swimmers.

As far as whether or not there should be lifeguards here at cascade lake beach ?

"* he says that's a hard to call to make.

Having the responsibility land on the parents shoulders is probably the best we can do.

I think as long as parents are attentive, it will probably be fine.

I think having a lifeguard in a situation like that may or may not have helped, because it is a large area you can see here someone has left behind a teddy bear and note with deon's name written on it here on the fence at cascade lake ?

"* in memory of deon mcbride who drowned here last weekend.

1 in 5 people who die from drowning are 14 or younger.