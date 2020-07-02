Sullivan Mayor declares month of July as a 'Month-Long Cleanup'

Sullvian leaders are making sure the city stays clean all month long.

At 5 o'clock...we told you the mayor dedicated the entire month of july as a "month long clean-up" news 10's richard solomon is live in our newsroom.

He has more on what days you can drop off your trash.

Sullivan leaders are taking no excuses when it comes to cleaning up.

The first ever month long clean up is happening right now through july 31st.

You have to live in sullivan to participate in this.

Then..

Bring your trash to dumpsters at the city garage.

That's located at 317 sotuh broad street.

Workers will check your i-d to make sure you're a resident.

There are dumpsters for regular trash and metals.

You can drop the stuff off monday through friday from 7:30 in the morning to 3:30 in the afternoon.

And on thursdays there are extended hours.

S "every property owner, our churches, our civic groups our non for profits can all come together and we're going to continue come hell or high water revitalizing this city.

No mroe excuse.

We need your help as we continue to revitalize our home town" there are certain items that you can't throw away in these dumpsters.

Like paint...tires...or electronics.

Head over to our website for a full list of accepted items. reporting live in the newsroom richard solomon news 10 back to you.